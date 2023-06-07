In Russia, the head of the Air Force, which lost four planes and helicopters in a day, was promoted

Kateryna Girnyk15:58, 06/07/23

Putin awarded him one of the highest military ranks – colonel general.

In Russia, after the Russian army lost two planes and two helicopters in one day on May 13, the commander of the Air Force was promoted.

As reported by MoskowTimes , the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, awarded the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Air Force Sergey Dronov one of the highest military ranks – colonel general.

It is noted that Dronov’s merits are not indicated in Putin’s published decree.

Plane and helicopter crashes in the Russian Federation – what is known

On May 13, two Mi-8 helicopters and Su-34 and Su-35 fighters crashed in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation . all pilots were killed.

In Russia, at first, the Ukrainian DRG was blamed for everything, but then they changed their version and admitted that Russian air defense could have shot them down .

At the same time, Russian state television channels unanimously ignored the news about the downing of planes and helicopters .

