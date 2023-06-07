If Russia is behind the dam attack, this is a “new low” – UK PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that Russia would have hit “new lows” if it turns out that Moscow is responsible for the destruction of a crucial dam.
Source: Sky News, cited by European Pravda
While on his way to Washington, Rishi Sunak told reporters that intelligence agencies are yet to make a definitive judgement about Putin’s involvement in the “appalling attack” on the Nova Kakhovka dam.
Quote: “If it’s intentional, it would represent, I think, the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and just demonstrate the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression,” he said.
“Attacks on civilian infrastructure are appalling and wrong. We’ve seen previous instances of that in this conflict so far, but it’s too early to say definitively,” Sunak noted.
The prime minister also said that the UK’s immediate response to the attack was to provide humanitarian aid.
Quote: “We had already put resources and funding in place to support both the UN and the Red Cross to respond to situations like this,” he said. “And they are now being able to divert those resources to particularly help humanitarian response and the evacuation in this area as a result of what’s happened,” Sunak added.
As it was at the G7 meeting in Japan, in their bi-lateral talks in the Oval Office on Thursday, the UK and US leaders will centre their discussions on the matter of Ukraine and the ways Western allies can best support Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
Quote: “One of the things the prime minister and President Biden will discuss is how we can sustain the huge level of global support for Ukraine while providing them with the capabilities they need, including air defence,” the prime minister’s spokesperson said ahead of the trip.
For reference: US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby has said that Washington is continuing to assess the situation following the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in southern Ukraine.
Kirby said that Washington is ready to help Kyiv overcome the consequences of the disaster, including through international humanitarian organisations.
5 comments
“If it’s intentional, it would represent, I think, the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and just demonstrate the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression,” he said.
We have seen BS statements like this from the WH and now the UK. After 16 months of war crimes committed by the scum, have they not woke up yet? Get the trash country recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism, unleash secondary sanctions, then give Ukraine long range missiles to destroy that fucking bridge.
They are not ready to officially confirm it yet, but they will. And there has to be an appropriately severe response.
As the crow flies, Kherson is about 270 km from the putler bridge, which puts Storms in range.
But they must calculate how many hits it would take to put it beyond repair. They must also prepare for the inevitable response from the putinaZis.
Also, the SU’s that carry the Storms will be vulnerable to putinaZi air defences. Maybe they need to take them out with HIMARS first?
In any case, there can be no more excuses for the allies to bottle out of providing the NFZ.
What does he mean by “if”? There is absolutely no doubt at all that only a fascist crime syndicate can be responsible for this hideous crime, as with every other hideous crime the shithole has committed since the very start of this criminal war. This fascist crime syndicate is known by some as the russian federation. The lower case spelling is on purpose, as usual.
I get the distinct smell of fear once again from the West. Just what will it take to take real action again the dwarf terrorist? The escalation excuse can no longer be used, russia can’t escalate much more.
It’s a WMD level terror attack and it must be treated as such.
Anything other than a crushing response is just another win for putler.