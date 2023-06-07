Graffiti on UN Vehicles in Kyiv Reflects Ukraine’s Feelings Over its Position on Dam Destruction

June 7, 2023

Graffiti appeared on UN vehicles parked in Kyiv that obliterates the “N” to convert the organisation’s logo into the word “Useless” in protest against its stance on the Kakhovka dam destruction.

On Wednesday, June 7, Yosyp Husak from Kyiv affixed placards that converted the UN logo to read “Useless” on cars belonging to the United Nations and its World Health Organization (WHO). He shared the fruits of his work on Twitter:

Yesterday in Ukraine, russia caused the biggest man-made disaster of the last decades. Thousands of people became homeless, all needing help.



Now, the following day, "a few" UN and WHO off-road vehicles are still in one of Kyiv's parking lots.



"A few" white, clean SUV's. pic.twitter.com/JailO8Axjo — Йось /⁠ᐠ⁠｡. ｡⁠ᐟ⁠ (@yo_syp) June 7, 2023

Husak explained that he did not consider this to be an act of vandalism, but rather an expression of his views on the lack of effectiveness of the UN as an organization. He later announced a fundraising campaign for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, planning to sell the remaining letters from the inscription in his possession.

“I have several letters ‘U’ from ‘Useless’ here. Let’s demonstrate that ‘U’ is more useful than the UN. I’m putting one of the letters up for auction. The highest bidder will receive it along with a printed photo,” Husak commented.

The auction will conclude on Thursday, June 8 at 20:00.

At 7.02 on Tuesday morning, the UN had posted a tweet on its official Twitter account announcing that June 6 was Russian Language Day and invited readers to follow the organization's Russian-language page. The organization retweeted a message about the Kakhovska HPP disaster a few hours later.

Цели в области устойчивого развития – это всеобщий призыв к действиям по искоренению нищеты, защите планеты и обеспечению того, чтобы все люди жили в мире и процветании.



Подробнее о плане достижения лучшего и более устойчивого будущего для всех: https://t.co/gPN6rXysQf#ЦУР pic.twitter.com/Y0v5Iwr0pu — ООН (@UnitedNationsRU) June 5, 2023

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that the Russian command issues orders related to the commission of crimes against humanity in the Russian language.

Russian commanders will have given the order to blow up the Kakhovka Dam in Russian. What a day at the UN to celebrate Russian language! @UnitedNationsRU tweets about cultural diversity, ignoring the biggest catastrophe in Europe in decades caused solely by Russia. Why be silent? https://t.co/8z5PIyfs8P — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) June 6, 2023

“Russian commanders will have given the order to blow up the Kakhovka Dam in Russian. What a day at the UN to celebrate Russian language! @UnitedNationsRU tweets about cultural diversity, ignoring the biggest catastrophe in Europe in decades caused solely by Russia. Why be silent?” commented Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

