Gola Prystan is flooding: the Russians are not letting people out of the city, pensioners are dying

The invaders set up roadblocks that do not let locals out of the city.

The city of Gola Prystan is under water due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP . The water level is constantly rising.

This was reported by eyewitnesses from the scene of the events, the ” Katharsis ” channel reports. According to locals, the occupiers did not organize any evacuation. Moreover, people are not allowed out of the city.

The situation in Golya Prystan / Catharsis

“Hola Prystan, almost all the houses are already under water. They write that many people are begging for help, the orcs have set up roadblocks and are not letting people out, they forbid the locals to come forward in boats to save people. Some elderly people are dying right in their homes. Water level rises further,” the channel writes, quoting eyewitnesses.

The photo from the scene shows that Hola Prystan is going under water. Some private houses were completely flooded – only the roof is visible.

Flooded houses / Catharsis

Kherson Oblast is being flooded – what is happening on the left bank

In the morning it became known that people on the Russian-controlled left bank of the Dnieper are still trapped in the attics and upper floors of their houses. Someone is trying to evacuate on their own, someone is waiting.

President Zelenskyy stated that the evacuation on the left bank was completely failed by the occupiers. Therefore, Ukraine will turn to international organizations on this matter.

