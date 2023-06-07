From the LinkedIn page of Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine

June 7

The realization of the horrors that we in 🇺🇦Ukraine have to go through in this war comes at the moment when you understand that the news about 35 missiles launched during the night by the enemy at Ukraine is a barely noticeable morning headline. After all, today’s thoughts and feelings, like those of every Ukrainian, are at the Khakhovska hydro powerplant and its dam, as well as downstream along the Dnipro.

It is impossible not to think about the human dimension of this tragedy and the inhuman cruelty of the 🇷🇺orcs. I want to pack all this somewhere in the attic of my subconsciousness and deal with all this horror when I have a moment.

For now is the time to act. While the government and local authorities, rescuers, volunteers, military personnel and ordinary people respond on the ground, carry out evacuations, establish water supply – my task and that of my colleagues is to make sure that Russia pays for all this. For the destruction and reconstruction, for the suffering of people, for the damage to Ukraine’s ecology and economy. For the fact that by destroying the irrigation system of huge fertile areas, they once again put food security in the world at risk.

In a few weeks, the international Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression, which was created under the umbrella of the Council of Europe, and whose members already include more than 40 states, will begin its work. The immediate tasks of the Register are the formation of rules and procedures for registering claims for compensation, categories and types of damage that Mordor🇷🇺 must compensate. We promise that all the damage caused by these Russia and its terrorists due to the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP dam will be included there.

The construction of a new hydroelectric power station, which will provide water to the South of Ukraine, should be quick and paid for with Russian money. We are intensifying the already active negotiations with our partners about the confiscation of Russian assets. We expect news on this front in the near future.

In the coming weeks and months, we must establish and record all the damages caused by the aggressor with today’s crime. For Ukrainians – people, businesses and the state – there will be all methods, instructions and recommendations on how to do it correctly, issue and submit it.

I am working with my colleagues to ensure that Ukraine receives reparations as soon as possible.

We will win. Everything will be good. Today I am more sure of this than ever.

Comment from Peter Appleby:

“These are the type of ” events” Russia will use in adjacent countries (Poland,Baltics,Finland, Moldova, ) if they are not defeated in Ukraine. The West needs to fully support UA with equipment, training, real time intelligence etc for as long as it takes until the UA counter offensive has totally crushed and expelled Russian forces and their surrogates from all of Ukraine. This needs to happen before the next US Presidential elections. Equally today of all days, the anniversary of D Day, is the time to reflect on the costs of appeasing dictators.”

Irina Mirochnik:

“The order to blow up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was given to the 205th motorized rifle brigade personally by the commander of the Dnepr group of troops, Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich.

This **** is directly responsible for the largest man-made disaster in Europe.

If today Russia is not ostentatiously expelled from the United Nations, then ISIS and Hamas can be safely invited to the United Nations.

Morality. If you think that you do not bring any benefit to the world, then remember the UN – compared to this organization, you are pushing this planet forward.”

Oleh Kravchuk:

The destruction of the #Kakhovska HPP by #russians is the largest man-made #disaster in the world 🌎 in recent decades.

This disaster is killing the #ecology and will negatively affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the years to come. The shallowing of the #Dnipro #River will lead to the destruction of the diversity of #animals 🦬 and #plants 🌳, problems with #water #supply💧for #people 👥️ and #agricultural lands 🌱, and will create a threat to the #epidemiological situation 🦠 in the #BlackSea region 🌊.

Ukraine 🇺🇦 calls on the world to punish #ruZZia for murders and #ecocide❗️

#StopEcocideUkraine

Andrew Pryimachenko:

Will Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant be the next?

The Nova Kakhovka dam was one of Ukraine’s most devastating disasters. We must understand this fundamental fact. This might be only the beginning of the terrorist attack. It may not be accurate to think that damage to the dam was the Russian’s goal, that might simply be the beginning of a larger plan. If you look at the map, the dam also supplies water for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which lies upstream and is also under Russian control.

The Ukrainian Government has already confirmed that the uncontrolled decline in the reservoir’s level is an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Russians want the Zaporizhzhia disaster to look like a natural disaster.

Putin’s terrorists understand there is no chance of winning this war and keeping Crimea, so their only strategy is to cause as much damage as possible. If the Kakhovka dam’s destruction does not trigger a nuclear power plant disaster, the Russians will blow it up (don’t forget they already mined it).

The Russian ideology is, “If this land is not ours, it will be nobody’s.”

Roman Sheremeta: In russia, students express their support for the war and genocide against Ukrainian people. The photo looks like it is from a horror film. Russia is a sick, sick country.

Marijn Markus:

🚨 #Data shows #Russia artificially 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 the Nova Khakovka 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐫 water levels 📈 right before the dam breach 💥

To maximize the impact of their crime.

🛰️ Source is Theia, a #satellite service from #France 🇫🇷

This is what you would call a ‘Smoking Gun’

🤡 While Russians and Vatniks online scramble to claim

“𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐛𝐞 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐝 𝐢𝐭! 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥!”

🙄 Russian soldiers on #Telegram literally admitted

To having 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 the dam in the past

💣 #Ukraine warned that #Russia had mined the dam

As far back as October 2022, requesting the #UN send

A peacekeeper force to observe and guard the dam 🙏

⚖️ Because blowing up a dam is the DEFINITION of a 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞

Instead, the #UN did nothing.

And now thousands of homes, animals and lives

Are simply gone 💔

OSINT #SocialMedia #Ethics

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

