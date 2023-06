07.06.2023 23:23

The Russian forces launched missile attacks on Kharkiv region around 22:30.

Serhiy Melnyk, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy used S-300 missile system to strike Kharkiv region. Information about possible destruction and victims is being established,” Melnyk wrote.

The threat of repeated strikes remains.

