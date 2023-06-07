Ecologist: Crimea may be left without water for 10-15 years after Russians blow up Kakhovka HPP

07.06.2023 04:01

As a result of Russian invaders’ explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), the temporarily occupied Crimea may be left without water for 10-15 years. This will have huge negative consequences for agriculture throughout the region and a massive fish kill that could cause outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Tetyana Tymochko, head of Ukrainian Ecological League, advisor to the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, told Ukrinform this in a commentary.

According to her, the rapid decline in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir creates new risks for Ukraine’s nuclear safety, as the water level in the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond is related to the fullness of the Kremenchuk Reservoir.

“As a result of the terrorist actions of Russian occupiers, the Kakhovka HPP has been completely destroyed. This will cause one of the largest man-made disasters in Europe in decades and endanger the lives of thousands of civilians. Russian occupiers have caused an artificial uncontrolled flood, which will be accompanied by inundation of settlements and destruction of downstream facilities. This will have huge negative consequences for agriculture throughout the region. Crimea may be left without water for 10-15 years, and possibly forever,” she said.

Tymochko said the station’s cooling pond is now full (as of 9:00 am), the water level is 16.6 meters, which is enough for the station’s needs.

The water will reach a critical level for residents within five hours. Also, the change in the hydrological regime of the artificial reservoir leads to a massive fish kill, which can lead to outbreaks of infections in the settlements on the shore of the reservoir.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Ecological League, the Dnipro will overflow on both banks (the right bank, where Kherson is located, and the left bank, where Nova Kakhovka is located). However, the left bank of the Kherson region will be hit harder, as it is located lower than the right bank. First of all, floodplain areas will be affected.

As reported, on the night of June 6, Russian army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP. Evacuation of the population from dangerous places at risk of flooding has begun in Kherson region.

Law enforcement officers have opened an investigation into the occupiers’ blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP for ecocide.

Ukrhydroenergo stated that Kakhovka HPP was completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

