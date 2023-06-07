Drunken Russian soldiers block all evacuation routes from Kozachi Laheri village

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 7 JUNE 2023, 18:58

In the occupied village of Kozachi Laheri, Kherson district, Kherson Oblast, Russian invaders blocked all possible ways out of the town and banned evacuation despite the flooding of the area due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 7 June

Quote: “The Russian Federation does not care about the problems of the local population in the occupied territories and is capable of any crimes and large-scale destruction.

For example, after Russian terrorists blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, residents of the village of Kozachi Laheri, who found themselves in the flood zone, could not wait for help from the occupying so-called authorities and tried to leave the partially flooded settlement on their own.

However, drunken Russian soldiers blocked all possible ways to leave the town and forbade evacuation.”

Details: In addition, in the town of Hola Prystan, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are forcing the owners of two-storey houses out of their homes and settling in them themselves.

The invaders set up firing positions on the roofs of these buildings.

Previously: Ukrainian soldiers have filmed a video from a drone showing some people who tried to save themselves on the roof of a flooded building in Kherson Oblast. A woman and two children had not been evacuated from occupied Oleshky for more than a day.

The Ukrainian authorities are looking for ways to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast.

(C)UKRAINSKA PRAVDA 2023

