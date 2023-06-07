Canadian journalist Diane Francis has just posted on LinkedIn:

THE WAR AGAINST RUSSIA CANNOT STOP UNTIL UKRAINE IS IN NATO — NEXT MEETING IN MID-JULY https://lnkd.in/gSxFsPS5
Her article has already been published here, but light of the latest RuZZian horror, here is a link:
https://dianefrancis.substack.com/p/europes-israel?utm_source=direct&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
As Diane says, putler is “hell-bent on genocide……”
There can be no other response to yesterday’s horror than the immediate entry of Ukraine into Nato, or a security guarantee from the Budapest signatories plus Poland that actually does what it says on the tin.
Putler and his successors won’t stop. They are devoted to evil and have no limits.
Allies: act NOW.
A reminder : The US sent 300,000 troops and the U.K. sent 50,000, just to deal with a sack of shit like Saddam.
Last time I checked, Kuwait and the KSA are not Nato members. Neither is Bosnia.