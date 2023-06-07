Blowing a dam won’t save Putin from being swept away by Ukraine’s counter-offensive

The main offensive is imminent. Russia’s conscripts are low on morale, leadership and training – and doomed to defeat

6 June 2023 •

A video released this weekend from the Ukrainian government shows a series of hardened soldiers simply holding their fingers to their lips, in an attempt to show the requirement for operational security as Ukraine’s counter offensive begins. The short video culminates in a chilling clip of two fighter jets taking up positions in the skies. The message is simple and effective.

While we’re now well into June, Ukraine’s much-vaunted summer offensive hasn’t truly kicked off yet. Only half a dozen or so Ukrainian and American officials know the precise timings for an opening series of sweeping fast manoeuvres, followed by breakthroughs of poorly defended Russian defensive networks. The Ukrainians plans have become the best kept secret in modern military history.

Despite this, there are now signs that the offensive is imminent. The last few days of operations in the East of the country appear likely to be preparation for a series of major breakouts towards the end of this week or the beginning of next. In Bakhmut, for instance, the Ukrainians have advanced almost one mile into the town’s suburbs in recent days.

The Russians are aware of this, also. Their military may be many things – incompetent, ill-disciplined, inflexible and poorly led. But it retains a level of intelligence in a battle space which remains largely contested. The Russians maintain recon formations and satellite imagery; they’re clearly aware that the counter offensive is now but days away. And they’re terrified.

What appears to be the deliberate destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Moscow’s forces looks like an attempt to slow down the Ukrainian offensive and tie down troops in helping to deal with the effects of the flooding on the local population. It won’t save Russia’s army.

Their defences, well-constructed since the winter months, are poorly defended, with forces spread far too thinly across the vast 900 kilometre front. The Russian conscripts manning them are low on morale, leadership and training. Without well-trained soldiers manning them, they’ll crumble in the face of Western supplied tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, manned by determined and battle-hardened Ukrainian troops.

The first real battlefield signs of this summer’s campaign are already well underway, as Ukrainian recon units probe the Russian defences in attempts to identify the most vulnerable spots to attack. Heavy armoured columns will then punch through the weakest areas. These breakouts will allow lighter infantry forces to follow through, exploiting the gaps created, aiming to cut off and encircle large, brigade sized Russian positions.

The Ukrainian government likely won’t speculate much even once the main offensive is underway, but we’ll very soon begin to see columns of Ukrainian vehicles, swiftly followed by burned out Russian tanks; the Kremlin state-media won’t be able to spin that, nor keep it a secret.

Putin must be petrified. For over a year now, and arguably since 2014, his criminal, terrorist, mercenary and conscript forces have terrorised Ukraine and its people. Now Kyiv’s forces are set to bring the fight to Russia’s doorstep. Blowing the dam shows how just how scared Moscow’s floundering army is. It’s a blatant delaying tactic, attempting to hold off the counter-offensive for just a few more days. But soon there’ll be no secrets – and nowhere for Putin’s soldiers to hide.

Robert Clark is the Director of the Defence and Security Unit at Civitas. Prior to this he served in the British Army

Like this: Like Loading...