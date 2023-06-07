Blasts rock occupied Myrne, Tokmak in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Melitopol mayor says

A series of explosions rocked the Russian-occupied village of Myrne and the town of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhya Oblast early on June 7, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

Residents of Myrne reported a powerful blast outside a Russian-occupied military base, he said.

“The Rashists (Russian fascists) tried to launch an ‘accurate air defense,’ but they were too late,” Fedorov said.

Photo: Іван Федоров/Telegram



Meanwhile, at least six explosions were heard in Tokmak, Mariupol mayor advisor Petro Andriushchenko reported on Telegram, posting the relevant photos.

Photo: Андрющенко Time/Telegram









Photo: Андрющенко Time/Telegram



Ukrainian forces conducted local ground attacks and reportedly made limited tactical gains in western Donetsk Oblast and eastern Zaporizhzhya Oblast, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on June 5.

On the same day, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar also reported “certain successes” of the Ukrainian military in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

