AFU Advance Flanks Near Bakhmut, Knock Russians Out Of New Positions

June 7, 2023

Russian occupants are losing positions in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk Region. The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, said this on Telegram on June 7.

“Bakhmut direction. The defence forces continue to move forward along the flanks, the enemy is losing positions near Bakhmut,” he wrote.

Syrsky showed a video of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade’s work.

