AFU Advance Flanks Near Bakhmut, Knock Russians Out Of New Positions

General Syrsky has shown a video of the 3rd Assault Brigade’s work.
June 7, 2023
Russian occupants are losing positions in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk Region. The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, said this on Telegram on June 7.
“Bakhmut direction. The defence forces continue to move forward along the flanks, the enemy is losing positions near Bakhmut,” he wrote.
Syrsky showed a video of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade’s work.
7 comments
Sorry, no smoked cockroaches in the video.
Unforgivable. 😎
Can’t wait to hear the Kremlin spin when Ukraine destroy all the orcs and retake Bakhmut.
Simple, all they’ll say is they never really wanted it in the first place. They just wanted to show the AFU what they can do…by having killed 60,000 of their own.
Lol! Just like they never really wanted Kyiv. Or Kharkiv. Or Kherson. Or Snake Island.
Or RuSSia. 🤣
Nope. It was all a diversion tactic to get the huge prize of Bakhmut. 😂