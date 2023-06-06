Zelenskyi on the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam: All services are working, I am convening the NSDC

Marta Hychko08:34, 06/06/23

The President emphasized that only victory and complete de-occupation of all territories will bring security to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the occupiers’ detonation of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam only confirms that they are using every meter of Ukrainian land for terror.

“By destroying the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP, Russian terrorists only confirm to the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter can be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. Only a victory for Ukraine will restore security. And this victory will come. Ani terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles, or anything else,” the president said in Telegram .

Zelensky emphasized that all services are working. In addition, he convened the National Security and Defense Council regarding the events at the Kakhovskaya HPP and called for the dissemination of only official and verified information.

