June 6, 2023 scradge1 Yana Rudenko speaks; very eloquently as usual, about today's putinaZi terror atrocity https://www.linkedin.com/posts/yana-rudenko_ukraine-standforukraine-standwithukraine-activity-7071813600935321600-EOTh?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
See comments at the bottom of Yana’s post for how to help.
Another post from Yana earlier today :
Ukrainian
2h
🤡 russians: blew up a dam, causing ecocide and endangering thousands.
🤡🤡 #UN on Twitter: Let’s celebrate the day of russian language!
It is such a shame.
You just can’t make this shit up!🤮
Vlog by Anna from Ukraine: