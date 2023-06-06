scradge1

Yana Rudenko speaks; very eloquently as usual, about today’s putinaZi terror atrocity

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/yana-rudenko_ukraine-standforukraine-standwithukraine-activity-7071813600935321600-EOTh?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

3 comments

  1. See comments at the bottom of Yana’s post for how to help.
    Another post from Yana earlier today :

    Ukrainian
    2h

    🤡 russians: blew up a dam, causing ecocide and endangering thousands.
    🤡🤡 #UN on Twitter: Let’s celebrate the day of russian language!

    It is such a shame.

    Reply

Enter comments here: