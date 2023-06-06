Without the return of citizens from abroad, Ukraine will not have a powerful economy – Zelenskyi

Antonina Dolomanzhi19:59, 06.06.23

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that without the return of Ukrainians from abroad, Ukraine will not have a powerful economy. The head of state emphasized that “people who will work must return” for the development of the economy.

“We want to think about our children and we want to answer to the people who are abroad: ‘We need to return’. Without the return of people, you and I will not have a strong economy. And this is true. It will be difficult for us,” Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv.

The President clarified that there are currently 11-12 million pensioners in Ukraine.

“This is a large number of people. And all of them are our citizens. And they should receive pensions, more than now. Now there is a war and everyone understands everything. But we must live and we must develop the economy. People who will work must return,” Zelenskyy said .

He is sure that for “new steps forward” of the Ukrainian economy, more people should return than left.

Ukrainian refugees – what is known

As UNIAN reported, the number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe who received the status of temporary protection or a similar national protection program reached 5,008,482 people as of the end of March.

According to the latest surveys, 76% of young citizens who left because of the war abroad want to return to Ukraine .

