Video Shows russia blowing up the dam from inside.

This video from Operator Starsky shows the explosion detonated by russian terrorists at the dam. One explosion, no missile strikes as the vermin claim.
This is really terrible. Even by the standards of the cauldron of devilry.
This putinaZi atrocity has been predicted for a long time. Including only yesterday from Yuri Felshtinsky.
Odd: I can’t find the video evidence of this, but I definitely recall the “commander” of the scum occupying ZNPP stating very clearly last year that when given the order he was ready to detonate the charges already placed inside the plant. Anyone else recall?
Obviously, since then, the putinaZis have been looking to create an alternative chain of events that lead to a catastrophe at the ZNPP and this is it. It also has the “benefit” to these filth of causing ecological, economic and human death and misery.
The allies have known about all of this all along, yet did nothing whatsoever to try to head it off.
Even now, putinaZi scum are blasting fleeing civilians with artillery and bombs from the air.
There can be only one response from the allies : NFZ right now.
From the Ukrainians: blow the putler bridge beyond repair. That too will cause an ecological problem, but what else can they do?
The defenders must also devise a plan to smoke 3000 orcs/day: each and every day from now on.
Why there is no counteroffensive? Why the Kerch bridge is not destroyed? I know….all red lines