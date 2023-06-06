US intelligence confirms that the Russian Federation is responsible for blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP – NBC News

Anastasia Pechenyuk20:46, 06.06.23

Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that the occupiers laid mines and remotely detonated the dam.

The United States of America declassifies intelligence data that indicates that the Russian Federation is responsible for the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP and a large-scale man-made disaster. This is reported by NBC News with reference to sources.

According to two American and one Western official, the United States government has intelligence pointing to Russia as the culprit behind the attack on the dam.

President Joe Biden’s administration was working to declassify some of the intelligence and share it as late as Tuesday afternoon.

Who is behind the attack on Kakhovskaya HPP

On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP was blown up, which led to the flooding of dozens of settlements (by 4 p.m., the State Emergency Service confirmed the flooding of 13 settlements, in total, about 80 remain in the risk zone ).

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called this crime “deliberate sabotage on the Ukrainian side.” Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that the dam was destroyed using explosives. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted that “scenarios can be different, but the preliminary conclusions are yes – experts see no reason to think that the dam is “tired”.

It is assumed that the occupiers resorted to remote detonation of the dam. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that it is impossible to destroy the dam as a result of shelling , and emphasized that the enemy first laid mines and then blew up the hydroelectric power plant. In the afternoon of June 6, explosions of Russian mines were recorded, which were brought to Kherson by a stream of water.

The Ukrainian military stated that the attack on the dam was directly related to the Ukrainian counteroffensive and was an attempt to stop the de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine by the Defense Forces.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, called Russia complicit in the attack. German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok also accused the Russian Federation of ecocide at the Kakhovskaya HPP

British defense analyst Michael Clark noted that the terrorist attack was beneficial only for Russia and emphasized that the explosion occurred on the Russian side of the dam.

