Undermining Kakhovskaya HPP: the Ministry of Internal Affairs named potential flooding zones on the right bank of the Dnieper

Due to the Russians’ detonation of the Kakhovskaya HPP on June 6, units of the National Police and the State Emergency Service in the Kherson region are preparing to evacuate civilians from potential flooding zones on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about the following settlements: the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lyovo, Tyaginka, Ponyativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Ponyativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and partly the city of Kherson – the island of Korabel.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that the water level is rising, and explained what people who are in the danger zone should do:

turn off all electrical appliances, gas stoves, shut off communications in the apartment;

take documents and essential items, a supply of food and drinking water;

take care of loved ones and pets, help the sick and the elderly;

evacuate to safe places – the higher relative to the Dnieper, the better;

follow the instructions of rescuers and policemen.

infographics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The law enforcement officers also urged not to be swayed by Russian misinformation and to trust the police, rescuers of the State Emergency Service and the Armed Forces.

Blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP – what is known

As UNIAN reported, on June 6, Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP , as a result of which there is an uncontrolled release of water from the reservoir. This threatens the area with flooding, which is why the Ukrainian authorities are preparing to evacuate people in the controlled territories of the Kherson region. The authorities are calling on residents of the left-bank part captured by the Russians to evacuate to safe places.

According to the head of the Kherson OVA, the water level will reach a critical level within five hours due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP . He appealed to people to urgently collect documents, essential items and wait for evacuation buses. A scheme with the corresponding names of the places where people who are in dangerous “points” should move to is also published.

