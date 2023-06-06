“Ukrhydroenergo” told what they will do with Kakhovskaya HPP after deoccupation

Evgenia Sokolenko18:35, 06.06.23

An ecological disaster awaits the Kherson region.

After the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, a new station will be built very quickly in place of the Kakhovskaya HPP destroyed by the Russians.

This was announced by the general director of “Ukrhydroenergo” Ihor Syrota on the air of the telethon. According to him, the new station will be more powerful.

“The station cannot be restored, it is completely destroyed, half of the station is under water, there is erosion. We understand that we will have to build a new station very quickly. We will build a more beautiful and powerful station in the same place, and they will see it,” – stressed the Orphan.

However, he is convinced that Ukraine is definitely facing an ecological disaster, since the oil from the turbines got into the Dnipro.

“There will be an ecological disaster, because the oil that was in the turbines got into the river. The volume there can be from 150 to 450 tons of oil. We do not know whether the transformers were depressurized or not, we will understand a little later what happened to the ecology of the Kherson region “, – concluded the general director.

Destruction of Kakhovskaya HPP

Tonight, the Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station . The speaker of OK “Pivden” Nataliya Gumeniuk clarified that the dam was blown up from the inside.

Ukraine will convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council .

According to the latest data, 24 settlements were flooded in the Kherson region due to the Russian occupiers undermining the Kakhovskaya HPP . It is expected that water will continue to arrive during the day.

