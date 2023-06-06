Two “dry ports” are being built in Volyn for the export of food products to the EU

In Volyn, the infrastructure for two “dry ports” is being built, which will serve to export agricultural crops of Ukrainian farmers abroad.

Yuriy Yurchenko, the head of the Regional Department of Agro-Industrial Development (APR), told about this, reports Promyslovy Portal with reference to Suspilne .

“Construction work continues in one place, and reconstruction work continues in the other on the elevators located near the railway tracks. This will make it possible, after putting them into operation, to export grain not only by sea, but also by rail,” he said.

Agricultural products will be shipped primarily by rail. According to him, if these two “ports” are fully operational, Volyn can export more than 3 million tons per year. It is about the export of grain and industrial crops.

He emphasized that before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, approximately 110,000 tons of grain and technical crops were exported through the territory of Volyn. Last year, the regional indicator increased to 1.5 million tons of agricultural products.

“Today, direct deliveries are made to the ports of the grain group. There are also technical crops that do not stay on the territory of the European Union, but go further,” Yurchenko added.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...