TV Propagandist Claims World Has Chosen Russia Over ‘Evil’ NATO

BY ISABEL VAN BRUGEN

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov suggested on state TV that the world has chosen Russia over the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance as a result of how the ongoing war in Ukraine is playing out.

Solovyov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin known for his hawkish views, made the remarks during an episode on the Russia 1 channel, an excerpt of which was tweeted by Julia Davis, founder of the Russian Media Monitor watchdog group, on Monday.

During the broadcast, he pushed the Kremlin’s line that NATO member states have become involved in the conflict by sending Ukraine weapons, providing its troops with training and assisting with military intelligence.

“You should simply be destroyed. You are a universal evil,” said Solovyov, referring to the 31-member intergovernmental military alliance.

“Hey NATO, have you noticed how much you’re hated? Not only in Russia, where you used to be beloved. You thought you united the world against Russia. The world chose us! It despises you!” he said.

The Kremlin propagandist continued by launching a direct attack on Jens Stoltenberg, a Norwegian politician who has been serving as the 13th secretary general of NATO since 2014.

“That’s why you’re hysterical, stupid Norwegian herring! Who are you even? You’re a nobody! You don’t make any decisions, you’re just a secretary! Why are you talking so much?”

Solovyov issued a threat aimed at leaders of NATO’s member states.

“Just be quiet and listen: are our missiles flying? This sound may soon reach the ears of stupid European leaders who think they’re sheltered. You’ll see the fireworks and ask: ‘What happened?’ – Ask Stoltenberg, Borrell and other dumb-faced pigs!” he added.

In a separate state TV broadcast shared on Twitter Monday by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled media organization RT, threatened NATO with war.

Russia is at war with many European leaders, the top Kremlin propagandist said on the Russia-1 channel.

“Accordingly, at some point, we have to hit airfields from which these fighters will take off. We’ll have to hit the factories where they’re made, the shipping yards, the ports,” said Simonyan.

“But they’re going to retaliate. And this will be what they call a cake fight in America…it’s going to be a tough story for them and for us. And I really wish it wouldn’t come to this, but I’m sure it will.”

In December, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested NATO members providing Ukraine with assistance could be “legitimate military targets.”

Newsweek has contacted Russia’s foreign ministry via email for comment.

https://www.newsweek.com/russia-state-tv-ukraine-war-nato-solovyov-simonyan-1804677?piano_t=1

