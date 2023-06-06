There are other hydroelectric power plants – the occupier destroyed Russia’s fake about Ukraine’s “undermining” of the Kakhovskaya dam

Russia tried to shift responsibility from itself to Ukraine for undermining the Kakhovskaya HPP. But the invader Guzenko spoke up and destroyed all the Kremlin’s propaganda work to discredit Kyiv and the Armed Forces.



One of the Russian invaders accidentally talked about blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP . This occupier turned out to be Yehor Guzenko with the call sign “The Thirteenth”, Channel 24 reports .



What did Russian propaganda do?

Kremlin propagandists tried to make Ukraine guilty of allegedly undermining the Kakhovskaya HPP. The deployments were diverse – from “Ukrainian snipers with large-caliber rifles” to the use of “Alder” MLRS.

What did the invader say?

Guzenko published two short video appeals in his social networks, in which he contradicts himself. At first, the Russian said that he would not say who exactly blew up the dam and judge about it. And then he recorded an addendum where he admitted that it was Russia that blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP, not Ukraine.



If everything goes according to plan, there are other hydropower plants on the Dnipro that should be dealt with,

he said.



Also, other propagandists claim that the flooding of the positions of the occupiers was apparently not serious, because the main positions were equipped outside the reach of water. This may indicate that the Russians knew about the preparation of the explosion at the dam in advance.

Read more about the Russians’ detonation of the Kakhovskaya HPP

On June 6, the occupiers destroyed the dam in the Novaya Kakhovka area . Because of this, the Kherson region began to flood. Due to the Russian terrorist attack, the station cannot be restored.

The water level began to rise, due to which about 100 settlements were at risk of flooding. Evacuation has begun in Kherson Oblast. Andriy Sadovy stated that Lviv is ready to accept immigrants .

