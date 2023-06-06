The zoo in Nova Kakhovka was completely flooded: almost all the animals died (photo, video)

Yana Stavska17:59, 06.06.23

The zoo “Kazkova Dibrova” in Nova Kakhovka was completely flooded as a result of Russians undermining the Kakhovskaya dam . Only swans and ducks were able to escape, Olena Navrotska, the owner of the park, said in a comment to UA Animals.

The Russians fired at “Kazkova Dibrova”, set up a roadblock and interrogated zoo workers.

The videos published on the network show the consequences of the flood for the zoo – the entire territory is in “high water”.

In the comment “UP.Zhyttia” Navrotska noted that all the animals remained in the park from the first day of the invasion, it was impossible to take them out. The animals were blocked in the park, the park itself was mined, covered with trees and dug with trenches.

According to her, 300 animals died. Before the tragedy, monkeys, raccoons, donkeys, ponies, nutria, various birds, porcupines, marmots, turtles and many other species lived here.

“Evacuation was impossible. We tried with all our might to save the animals. How many efforts were made, how many people helped save the animals in such terrible conditions, practically risking their lives. And now Dibrova is gone! 300 innocent animals, our beloved pets, died. Anfisochka, Charlik, the pony Malysh, the donkey Osya, the raccoon Misha and everyone…” – Navrotska shared.

It is indicated that the Russians fired at “Kazkova Dibrova”, set up a roadblock and interrogated zoo workers. Food for the animals was brought by caring local residents.

