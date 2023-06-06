The occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP, an uncontrolled descent of water began (video)

Larisa Kozova, Yury Kobzar07:01, 06/06/23

Currently, the scale of destruction, speed and volumes of water discharge are being clarified.

That night, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP dam , which is located upstream of the Dnieper from Kherson. The fact of detonation is confirmed in the operational command “South” .

“The Kakhovskaya HPP was blown up by the Russian occupying forces. The scale of the destruction, the speed and volume of water, the probable areas of flooding are currently being determined. All services are working. The situation is being monitored,” the message says.

Judging by the footage that has already appeared online, the dam has received critical damage and is no longer able to contain the flow of water. As can be clearly seen in the video, the uncontrolled release of water from the Kakhovsky Reservoir has begun, which threatens serious flooding downstream of the Dnipro.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, has already announced the evacuation of residents of the right bank of the Dnieper, who are at risk of flooding.

How the occupiers created a threat to the Kakhovskaya HPP

As UNIAN reported, the Russian Federation constantly threatened Ukrainians with a possible breach of the Kakhov reservoir dam, flooding of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, creation of a nuclear hazard, etc. In particular, representatives of the occupation authorities claimed about the probable breach of the dam near the city of Kamianka Dniprovska and the flooding of tens of thousands of residents.

We will remind you that the Kakhov reservoir – 5 km from the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, which is currently occupied, is the last step in the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric plants. The structure provides regulation of the flow of the Dnipro in order to provide a certain part of the south of Ukraine with electricity and water.

