The Ministry of Defense named the reasons for Russia’s detonation of the Kakhovskaya HPP: how it will affect the occupiers

Nadia Pryshlyak17:20, 06.06.23

The Russians are trying to stop the de-occupation process and divert attention from the events in the Belgorod region.

Another crime by the Russian occupiers of undermining the Kakhovskaya HPP is capable of causing a serious ecological and humanitarian catastrophe, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar says in Telegram .

“The purposeful detonation of the dam was carried out by the Russian occupiers in order to stop the process of de-occupation by the Defense Forces of Ukraine and shift the vector of public attention from the events taking place in the Belgorod region,” she notes.

Malyar emphasized that instead the Russian occupiers got the opposite effect. According to her, civilians in the temporarily occupied settlements of the Kherson Region and Crimea are in a critical situation, as the destruction of the dam deprived them of fresh water.

“In addition, positions of Russian military units were flooded, which may lead to large-scale washing of Russian minefields and their detonation in a chaotic manner,” she emphasizes.

Undermining the Kakhovskaya HPP is the main thing as of now

Tonight, Russia blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP dam . Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted that water will arrive for at least another 20-24 hours. 24 settlements in the region have already been flooded. According to him, now the water level on the right bank of the Kherson region is more than 2 meters.

Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktoriya Lytvynova reported that about 40,000 people need to be evacuated from settlements that were flooded as a result of the dam being blown up by the Russian occupiers. Most of these people are in the occupied territory.

As you know, for several days in the border areas of Belgorod region in Russia, fighting has been going on between armed units of the Russian opposition (RDK and “Legion of Freedom of Russia”) and government forces. Russia is trying to hide its inability to deal with the situation there.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...