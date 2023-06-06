Russian occupiers in Crimea speak of consequences for the peninsula after destruction of Kakhovka dam*

6 JUNE 2023
The destruction of the Kakhovka Kakhovka dam could have negative consequences for the Crimean Peninsula since the North Crimean Canal is likely to lose a lot of water, the Crimean invaders said.
Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Russian collaborator and the so-called head of Crimea, on Telegram; Ihor Sirota, Head of Ukrhydroenergo, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote from Aksyonov: “Regarding the situation associated with the explosion on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station. There is no threat of flooding in Crimea. However, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal’s water levels will [drastically – ed.] decrease. “
Details: At the same time, he assures that at present there are about 40 million cubic metres of water reserves in the canal, while the reservoirs, the filling of which previously had problems, are now allegedly filled by about 80%.
“There is more than enough drinking water. Work is underway to minimise water losses in the canal. In the coming days, the dynamics and possible risks will be clear,” says the collaborator.
Details: In turn, the head of Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Sirota, is confident that the Crimean Canal will remain without water, and thus there will be problems with water supply in temporarily occupied Crimea.
He added that after the liberation of Kherson Oblast and the Crimean peninsula, Ukraine will have to solve this issue, and “solve it very quickly”.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant’s engine room were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. According to a preliminary forecast, the reservoir is expected to be drained within the next four days.
- Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.
- The electricity supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding.
- As of 7:30 on 6 June, eight settlements and one microdistrict in the city of Kherson have been flooded in whole or in part as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian occupiers. At lunchtime, it became known that 24 settlements had been flooded.
- Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council to address the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
- Ukraine’s Armed Forces have stated that the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will not prevent the Defence Forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.
