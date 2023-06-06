Queues for drinking water in Kryvyi Rih due to shortage (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko16:31, 06.06.23

People try to buy what they need. Due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP, 30% of the townspeople do not have water.

Queues for drinking water formed in Kryvyi Rih due to the partial disconnection of the city’s water supply in connection with the Russian army’s detonation of the Kakhovskaya HPP.

Corresponding photos spread through local Telegram channels. People come to the shops for water, some bring large bottles from home to take more with them.

In Kryvyi Rih, people buy drinking water en masseIn Kryvyi Rih, people buy drinking water en masse

The water situation in Kryvyi Rih

It will be recalled that today the head of the MBA, Oleksandr Vilkul, called on Ukrainians not to panic and to keep calm amid the news about the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam.

He confirmed that there are currently partial problems with water supply: 30% of Kryvyi Rih residents do not have water , and there are also certain restrictions on its use.

In particular, for the population, the water pressure will decrease from 22:00 in the evening to 05:00 in the morning. The pressure will be reduced from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. along the arc from the Ingulets district through the bottom to Sofiyivka.

“The water will reach only the first floors of the houses, plus the channel and circulation will be provided,” Vilkul said.

Also, watering the area with hoses is not allowed during the water shortage.

