Nova Kakhovka dam blast: Govt allocates over UAH 2.3B to provide regions with water

06.06.2023 22:00

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of two new main water pipelines and UAH 846 million for providing the regions with drinking water following Russia’s destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An important decision on the allocation of UAH 1.5 billion from the Recovery Fund for the construction of two new water mains. This is necessary to provide Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Marhanets with drinking water,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government allocated almost UAH 846 million to the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions to meet drinking water needs.

The government appointed Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko as head of the works to eliminate the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. A headquarters for eliminating the aftermath of the disaster is being created, which will include ministers, their deputies, heads of central executive bodies, and representatives of state-owned enterprises.

In the early hours of June 6, Russian troops blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The plant cannot be restored. People are being evacuated from flooded settlements.

