Naiev: Destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam will not prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing

Ukraine’s military command anticipated in advance the possible actions of the Russian army regarding the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and made appropriate calculations. Therefore, this will not prevent Ukraine’s defense forces from advancing.

That’s according to Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, who attended an event to mark Journalist Day.

“As for the Kakhovka HPP, the military command anticipated enemy actions in advance, including actions to blow up the Kakhovka HPP. There are relevant calculations that are known to the military command regarding the damage that may be caused by spillage of water. Now the relevant command in this area is taking measures together with the leaders of the state authorities on the ground, first and foremost, regarding the safety of the civilian population. As for preventing our offensive actions, the military command has taken into full account such treacherous enemy actions, and it should not prevent our advance in those directions where there may be spillage of water,” Naiev said.

Russian troops blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 6. In the Kherson region, the population is being evacuated from villages and cities that are at risk of flooding.

