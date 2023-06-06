John Bolton on Ukraine Winning

June 6, 2023

In the first part of a series of interviews with U.S. presidential candidates, Kyiv Post speaks to John Bolton.

John Bolton served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations under Pres. George W. Bush. He later was National Security Adviser for Pres. Donald Trump. Now, a harsh critic of Trump, Bolton lays out how the US got Russia wrong, what is needed to stop a nuclear Iran, and how to help Ukraine win.

Bolton holds no punches in where the US has erred but gives a clear understanding as to how US foreign policy would change if Bolton were to become the US President in 2024.

