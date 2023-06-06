How the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will affect the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant: an expert’s answer

Artur Kryzhny 10:08, 06/06/23

There is no technical threat to ZNPP right now

It became known whether there is a threat to the ZNPP due to the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station / photo ua.depositphotos.com

Right now there is no technical threat to ZNPP , the water in the cooling pools will be enough for 4-5 weeks.

Alexander Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, told an UNIAN correspondent about this in the comments.

“Technically, right now, there is no big threat to the ZNPP, the cooling pools are now full, even slightly above the norm, filled right now. At least for 4-5 weeks, the cooling of the ZNPP will work quite regularly,” he said.

According to him, according to available information, the invaders blew up the generating part of the station and water utilities, but the foundation of the dam survived, which softens the results of the flood.

“We are waiting for the water to drop. At 11-12 o’clock there will be a peak in the water level and by tomorrow morning-lunch its level will drop and it will become clear at what level it will be established. Then it will be possible to think about how to resume the supply of water to the cooling pools and how to adjust water supply in Nikopol, Krivoy Rog and many other cities,” Kharchenko added.

Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

As UNIAN reported earlier, on the morning of June 6, it became known about the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. According to video recordings on the Internet, it can be concluded that the dam was seriously damaged, which led to an uncontrolled outflow of water from the Kakhovka reservoir. This led to the flooding of settlements down the Dnieper, including Kherson.

The Kherson OVA said that the water level due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will reach the critical level at about 11 o’clock. People are urged to urgently collect documents, essentials and wait for evacuation buses.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council . Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak called the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP an environmental tragedy.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, the Kakhovskaya HPP, which was blown up by the occupiers, cannot be restored in its former form, the equipment of the machine room has been completely destroyed.

https://www.unian.net/economics/energetics/kak-podryv-kahovskoy-ges-povliyaet-na-zaporozhskuyu-aes-otvet-eksperta-12283455.html

