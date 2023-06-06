From the FB page: 1,000,000 people around the world in support of Ukraine’s fight for freedom

June 6

By Maksym Vihrov

Why is Greta Thunberg silent?

(Imperfect translation, but you get the drift) :

When Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Greta Thunberg came out to the Russian Embassy in Stockholm with a poster “Stand with Ukraine”. Since then, that’s it, totalʹna movčanka about the ecological crimes of the Russians. In early 2023, when Ukraine’s environmental losses had already reached €48 billion, Greta was busy with a much more important cause – protesting against the demolition of half a dozen abandoned houses in the dead village of Lutzerat in western Germany. Because the “damn capitalists” decided to expand carbon production! Let’s better buy Russian gas, eh, Greto?

Even the undermine of the kakhovsʹkoí . hydroelectric station left the Swedish aktivístku indifferent, although by all signs it’s an act of ecocide. And is it just about her? As a result of Russia’s unprovoked attack, entire ecosystems are being destroyed, many of them destroyed forever. But climate defenders stubbornly do not notice the elephant in the room, nor the crazy Kremlin crotoon trying to take his job away. The elephant screams, the shorty giggles, and the climate-concerned youth is roaring about the horrors of global warming.

The fact that Moscow has used the Western “greens” for decades to plant Europe on its gas needle is a long known fact. But the modern generation of eco-activístív gave birth yet not the Kremlin. Greta and her tribe are the babies of late 1980s liberal naivety who celebrated that all the world’s problems could be solved through resolutions, programs, and strategy, and that trade is the best key to peace. All these “school strikes”, flash mobs and angry invectives on Twitter are the arsenal of rebels from the planet of pink ponies building falafel barricades and trying to change the world with hashtags.

Most modern eco-activists are organic part of an illusionary world where the worst predators are corporate managers and those who haven’t switched to electric scooters. Courageous dictators who bombard neighboring countries with thousands of bombs and are ready to deliberately cause ecological disasters, on the planet of pink ponies simply don’t exist – they’re left in ancient history books, somewhere next to dinosaurs. The only war they know is a war on consumer capitalism. So the little grandson gets crazy and vovtuzitʹsâ on his grandfather’s lap, and then, tired, falls asleep.

“We are now in Davos, where the people who are basically contributing to the destruction of the planet have gathered,” Greta said in January 2023. – without mass public pressure from outside, these people will go as far as they can… “They will continue to throw people under the bus for their own gain.” Honey, don’t you want to watch people get thrown under tanks and fall asleep with bombs – for no reason and benefit? Of course, trolling the bourgeois is safer, because they will also applaud. It seems that eco-activists are okay to do anything – pour soup on paintings in galleries, dirty ancient fountains – not to care about really “adult” topics.

Fortunately, last year the West began to come out of the liberal stupor. The capitals of the leading countries have already realized that the “end of the story” has not happened and that sometimes the shortest path to peace is to arm the aggressor. Wonder how long it will take climate activists to grasp that there is a direct causal link between eliminating Moscow’s genocidal fascist regime and preserving the environment?.

It turns out that now the most effective environmental defenders are the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After the defeat of Muscovy, the world will become much freer, safer and, eventually, cleaner. But it looks like this achievement will happen without Greta.

