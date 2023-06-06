European Commission on Blowing up Kakhovka HPP: Russian Aggression Reaches Unprecedented Level

6 JUNE 2023

The European Commission strongly condemns the sabotage of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station in southern Ukraine by Russian occupying forces.

“The EU firmly condemns this horrific and barbaric attack on this key infrastructure object with devastating humanitarian and environmental consequences. It is evident that this is taking place in the context of Russia’s illegal aggression, in which Putin hesitates not to use hunger, energy, winter, and nuclear power plants as weapons against Ukraine,” said Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU’s Foreign Policy Service.

According to him, the sabotage of the power station is a sign of a new escalation of the situation in Ukraine.

“This is evidence of the horrific and barbaric nature of Russian aggression against Ukraine reaching an unprecedented level,” emphasized Stano.

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has expressed his indignation at certain Western media outlets hinting at Ukraine’s possible responsibility for blowing up the Khakhovka HPP.

The Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský, accused Russia of sabotaging the Kakhovka dam and stated that the consequences could be compared to the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Like this: Like Loading...