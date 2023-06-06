Eight settlements and part of Kherson have already been flooded on the Right Bank

Dmytro Schwartz09:03, 06/06/23

Currently, about 16,000 people are in the critical zone

Eight settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper and one of Kherson’s micro-districts have already been completely or partially flooded after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam in the Kherson region. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional state administration, announced this on the air of the telethon.

“As of 7:30, the following settlements have been completely or partially flooded – Tyaginka, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, this is the Beryslav district, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Ponyativka, Bilozerka, the Ostriv microdistrict of the city of Kherson, this is the Kherson district. We understand that they will be flooded other settlements are ready for this,” he said.

Currently, the evacuation of residents of the specified settlements is organized.

“It will be by buses to the city of Kherson, then to the city of Mykolaiv, and from there to Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv and other cities. At 12:00 there will be an evacuation train at the railway station of the city of Kherson, also to the city of Mykolaiv. Currently, about 16,000 people found themselves in the critical zone on the right bank of the Dnieper,” said Prokudin.

As for the occupied part of the Kherson region, according to the head of the OVA, local residents were informed about the blow-up of the HPP dam, as well as the need to evacuate to safer places.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...