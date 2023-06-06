As a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP, the grain terminal of “Nibulon” was under water

The transshipment terminal of the “Nibulon” company, which is the basis of the Kozatsk branch, located on the territory of the village of Kozatsk, Kherson region, ended up under water due to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam .

The terminal was commissioned in 2012.

The terminal of JV “Nibulon” LLC is under water as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP. Photo: Kherson region Monitoring

The volume of grain storage at the transshipment terminal in Kozatsky was 76,000 tons, the daily capacity of the dryers was 3,000 tons, the daily capacity for shipping to water transport was 10,000 tons, the wet grain silos had a capacity of 250 tons each.

The undermining of the Kakhovskaya HPP by the Russian occupiers is also a crime aimed at worsening food security and providing the population of Ukraine and other countries with food.

