How events might unfold.

5.06.2023

Former American intelligence officer David Long gave an interview for the Pryamyi TV channel.

First, the guest intrigued the audience with the answer to the question about the timing of aircraft delivery to Ukraine. On this occasion, Long hinted: “It is interesting that back in June 2022, the United States allocated money for the training of Ukrainian pilots. I think there’s a certain amount of theater being played and it’s possible that we’ll see the F-16 much sooner than we think.”

The TV presenter also asked his American guest how, in his opinion, the situation in the Belgorod region should be perceived.

“It is clear that this is such a sensitive topic, where Russia will try to set the tone, and it is better to give it as few opportunities as possible for this. I have another interesting proposal about the Belgorod region. How about offering Prigozhin to cooperate with our people and become the first “president” of the “Belgorod People’s Republic”? It’s just an idea. This is a joke,” David Long joked about how events in the Belgorod region might develop further.

Like this: Like Loading...