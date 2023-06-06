Robin Horsfall

A criminal act of stupidity

The destruction on the Nova Kakhovka Dam was without any doubt carried out by the Russians. The Russians have controlled the dam for more than a year and it was common knowledge that they had placed charges on the dam to prevent a Ukrainian advance. Any claims that this was a Ukrainian attack should be discarded as lies.

There is no tactical or strategic benefit for Ukraine from such an act but equally any benefit to Russia can only be short lived. Any delay to a potential Ukrainian advance across the Dnipro River will only last until the water levels drop. The fresh water supply to Russian occupied Crimea will be reduced dramatically affecting civilians and soldiers alike. People cannot live more than three days without water. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is also under Russian control will be placed at risk if water levels drop too far and fuel rods cannot be cooled. Even the flooded towns in Kherson Oblast will be on the low lying left bank which is also Russian occupied territory.

Unless Russia intends to withdraw and create a scorched earth policy by destroying everything left behind out of pure petulance there can be no discernible reason for this crime. When the water levels drop, the dam and power station can be rebuilt.

This destruction is typical of the limited intelligence of the Russian command structure. Prigozhyn, the hot dog seller is telling his army what to do. Kadyrov is a playground bully who knows nothing about military tactics and Putin the KGB clerk fancies himself as Generalissimo. It’s hardly surprising that they are losing.

The destruction of the dam is a criminal act of stupidity and will not assist Russia’s military campaign in any way whatsoever!

Slava Ukraini!

Roman Sheremeta:

Russians blew up a dam in Kherson region, causing massive flooding. This is what terrorists do. When they cannot accomplish anything on the battlefield – they try to terrorize their victims, destroy their livelihood.

Due to the russian terrorist act 150 tons of oil got into the Dnipro River, there is a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons. This ecological catastrophe will impact the whole Black Sea for years to come. It is a war crime and crime against humanity. Russia as a terrorist state needs to be stopped once and for all.

This is really bad. Videos are coming of many villages in Ukriane being flooded. Because of the russian terrorism 80 villages and cities will be impacted. People will lose everything. People are discussing what is worse to die from; russian shelling or flooding.

