Ukrainian forces advanced in the Zaporizhzhia region – ISW (map)

It is not yet clear whether this was reconnaissance by combat or the beginning of a major offensive.

Defense forces of Ukraine advanced in one of the directions in the Zaporizhzhia region . So far, there has been limited tactical success, according to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“On June 4, Ukrainian forces conducted local ground attacks and achieved limited tactical success in the western part of Donetsk region and the eastern part of Zaporizhzhia region,” ISW reports.

After analyzing a series of video recordings published on June 4, analysts concluded that Ukrainian mechanized forces had made limited advances to the northeast of Rivnepole. ISW cites reports from a number of Russian “military bloggers” who reported the liberation of Novodarivka (14 km northwest of Velika Novosilka) and Neskuchny (2 km northwest of Velika Novosilka). There are also opinions that Russian troops have lost their positions in Levadny, northwest of Novodarivka.

“Some Russian bloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of Russian defense and advanced in this area from 500 meters to three kilometers. At the time of writing this article, there is no visual evidence of these reports,” ISW notes.

The situation at the front – the latest news

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , the Russian invaders tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders 29 times in the last day. In particular, the aggressor tried to advance in the area of ​​Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Bilogorivka and Maryinka.

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which is adjacent to Ukraine, raids by insurgents advocating the overthrow of the Putin regime continue. As independent analysts note , the Kremlin still hasn’t figured out how to respond to what is happening. Now the Russian authorities are acting in an uncoordinated and chaotic manner.

