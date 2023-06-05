Ukrainian businesses can join eRecovery programme

05.06.2023 15:00

From now on, businesses that sell building materials and provide housing repair services have the opportunity to connect to the eRecovery state aid programme.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine on Facebook.

It is noted that companies operating in the following categories and ISIC codes can become participants of eRecovery: 1520: general contractors – residential and commercial construction; 5211: stores of building materials and lumber; 5231: stores of glass, paint and wallpaper.

To participate in the programme, an authorised person of the company must fill in an application on the Diia portal. To do this, go to “Services” – “Entrepreneurship” on the portal and select “Join eRecovery as a business” (link to connect to the programme).

You will be able to track the status of your application in real time in your account on the Diia portal. A notification of joining the eRecovery programme will be sent to the email address specified by the authorised person.

As reported earlier, the eRecovery project was launched on May 10. Every citizen whose home was damaged as a result of Russia’s armed aggression can apply for state aid for routine housing repairs.

