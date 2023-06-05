Ukraine’s Black Box project causes over $700M in damage to Russians in May

05.06.2023

Black Box, a joint secret project of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Come Back Alive Foundation and blogger Ihor Lachenkov, has already caused more than $700 million in losses to the Russian invaders in the last month alone.

According to Ukrinform, the GUR reported this on Telegram.

The intelligence agency said the results of Black Box’s work can be seen at many objects of the invaders, which are located both in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied areas and inside Russia.

During April-May 2023, the results of the project’s work could be observed in logistics centers, transport hubs, in areas where the enemy’s military equipment and personnel were concentrated, and on other targets.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, said that this is only part of the information about the Black Box project that can be made public at the moment.

“More than 700 million U.S. dollars is our next contribution to reducing the offensive potential of the enemy army, demoralizing their fighting spirit and making them accept their defeat in this war,” Budanov said.

The GUR recalled that last year, at the request of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Come Back Alive Foundation and blogger Ihor Lachenkov had collected UAH 230 million for the secret Black Box project.

Since the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war began, the Come Back Alive Foundation has collected UAH 7 billion to help Ukraine’s military.

Like this: Like Loading...