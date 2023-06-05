Two newest boats for the Marine Guard have already arrived from France to Ukraine 

The first pair of the latest Ukrainian boats for the Marine Guard, built in France, was delivered to Ukraine at the end of May.

The other day, a Turkish blogger posted a video of their transportation through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea.

The boats were loaded onto the transport GAJA (IMO 9273791) and on May 10 the ship left the French port of Saint-Nazaire. Early in the morning of May 23, the cargo ship passed the Bosphorus, and the next day it moored in the Romanian Constanta.

Recall that in 2019, Ukraine and France signed an intergovernmental agreement under which the French company OCEA undertook to build 15 boats of the FPB98 MKI type for our country. Five more were planned to be assembled at the Nikolaev shipbuilding enterprise “Nibulon”.

The contract amount is 136.5 million euros, 85 percent of which is financed by the French side. Boats are delivered to Ukraine without weapons.

The length of the French ships is 32 meters, the crew is 13 people, the maximum speed is 35 knots (65 km / h), the cruising range is 1200 miles at a speed of 12 knots.

According to information from French sources, in addition to the two sent boats, today six more hulls are in varying degrees of readiness at the OCEA plant.



