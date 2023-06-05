Russia is making a panicky forecast of developments as the country is going haywire

“The country is being torn apart, and Putin has closed himself off from bad news”

The events in the Belgorod region showed the Kremlin’s inability to control the situation on its territory, to say nothing of the victory over Ukraine. And the capture by the “Wagnerites” of the commander of the Russian brigade, who shot at Russian mercenaries, brought Prigozhin’s war with the Russian Defense Ministry to a new level. The system has gone haywire: Russia has already begun to be torn apart from without and from within.

Prigozhin went for broke

The helplessness of the authorities regarding the “settlement of the situation” in the Belgorod region is now being used with might and main by the head of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin. He openly declares the lack of reaction to all these events of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, as well as Colonel General Alexander Lapin and the Chief of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov. And, of course, he says that the “Wagnerites” could have defended the border region.

The ghoul Prigozhin to the left, the Three Stooges to the right.

Moreover, he threatened that he would send his thugs there without asking the Ministry of Defense.

“If the Ministry of Defense does not stop the lawlessness that is going on to seize the territories of the Russian Federation in the near future, we will come to the Belgorod region and protect our Russian people. I emphasize that we will protect our people: Russians, Dagestanis, Chechens and ethnic Ukrainians, including. Wait for an invitation and we will not ask permission. The only thing is that we will demand ammunition, it is useless to come without them,” the Wagner leader said.

Prigozhin’s war with the Russian Defense Ministry is escalating every day: it has already gotten to the point that his people have disarmed and arrested the commander of the 72nd brigade of the RF Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Roman Venevitin, who was accused of shooting at Wagnerites in the Donbass with him and his subordinates.

The video of the interrogation of the lieutenant colonel of the Russian army and his humiliated apology was posted personally by Prigozhin on his channel.

And before that, the “cook” said that groups of the Russian Ministry of Defense had completely mined the exit routes of the PMC “Wagner” from Bakhmut. The “Wagnerites” were forced to stop clearing mines, since units of the Russian army located in the area of ​​​​the village of Semigorye opened fire on them.

The former “Minister of Defense of the DPR”, retired FSB colonel Igor Girkin (Strelkov) reacted to the incident.

“We are waiting for the generals to be captured after the lieutenant colonel and their apologies to be shown on the Internet. And although many of our generals deserve this, in fact we have the very “Makhnovshchina”* in which (at one time) the militia of the L / DPR was accused and for which they killed with the hands of the same “Wagner” exactly those who were not guilty of it “from the word at all” (and those really guilty of banditry, such as Bezler and Kozitsyn, remained safe and sound), Strelkov said.

Russian analyst Anatoly Nesmiyan even called what is happening “state banditry.”

“The war between the semi-gangster formations is already literally open. We flunked your military correspondent in St. Petersburg ( Vladlen Tatarsky – Ed.), And you took a lieutenant colonel prisoner from us. So, expect an answer soon. The principle of escalation works only in this way. There is state terrorism, and what is happening today in Russia already fully fits into the definition of “state banditry”, where the authorities (both formal and parallel authorities) have switched to open criminal actions, uniform with an iconostasis – but he still remains a bandit. From where they came out, they came there,” says Nesmiyan.

And Putin’s former speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov is convinced that Russia is heading toward civil war.

“Well, they promised to repeat it, and so they repeat it. Only not domestic, but civil. And not Stalin, but Lenin with his signature “Let’s turn the imperialist war into a civil war,” says Gallyamov.

Story for Netflix

Meanwhile, the situation in the Belgorod region is escalating day by day. Soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion “Freedom of Russia” captured two servicemen of the RF Armed Forces on Sunday and invited Governor Gladkov to pick them up – in exchange for communication. They also gave him security guarantees.

The Belgorod governor was frightened, said that the prisoners were most likely killed, and at the suggestion, apparently, the FSB changed the place of the “meeting” at the last moment.

After that, the RDK and LSR fighters posted another video, which showed a much larger number of captured Russians. And they said that due to Gladkov’s refusal to take the prisoners, they would be transferred to the Ukrainian side for exchange.

In Russia, this caused a real shock, and in Ukraine, what was happening was called “a plot for Netflix.”

Loser insurance

Meanwhile, Konstantin Zatulin, the first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, was threatened with dismissal and expulsion from United Russia after he said that Russia failed to achieve any of the goals of the “special operation”.

“What were our goals, officially declared at the beginning of the special military operation? Denazification, demilitarization, the neutrality of Ukraine and the protection of the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, who have suffered all this time. On which of these points did we achieve results? None. More “More the results of all that is happening, or not? It will remain, I can tell you, because the forces to overcome it, with the support that they receive, are actually not enough. It will remain, “the Ukrainophobe Zatulin unexpectedly said.



Konstantin Zatulin, the first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs

The statement of the Russian politician caused the effect of an exploding bomb in the Russian Federation and panic in the ranks of party members: if such “mastodons” began to speak openly, then things are apparently “really bad.”

Russian analyst Anatoly Nesmiyan regarded Zatulin’s “demarche” as an attempt to evade responsibility after the defeat of the Russian army.

“Zatulin’s logic is generally understandable. When the debriefing begins, it is extremely useful for him to have an example in his asset that he heroically opposed the current government in its wrong decisions. It will not be possible to completely avoid responsibility, but there is already a mitigating circumstance. It is possible that Zatulin already roughly imagines the time when all this will finally crash down and begin to lay straw under him,” Nesmiyan believes.

Putin “in the house”

While the system is running amok, Putin has shut himself off from bad news because he doesn’t want to hear anything about it. This information was published by the Russian channel “VChK-OGPU” (according to some sources, affiliated with the FSB).

The source of the channel said that they stopped reporting bad news to Putin, especially about the war, due to the fact that he reacts to them “extremely annoyed.”

“According to the interlocutor familiar with the situation, Putin reacted to reports about the real situation something like this: in an annoyed form, he told the speaker that he was currently under the influence of “Western propaganda”, thickening “clouds” after it, while Putin himself has more reliable information from other sources, which does not coincide with the information of the speakers. At the same time, the speaker himself for a long time fell out of the list of people who have access to the President of the Russian Federation. But those who reported only on successes had constant access, and defeats and failures were reduced to small troubles that do not play a significant role,” the message says.

The source claims that at the moment, “bad news” has simply ceased to be brought to Putin, since the president does not want to hear them. Which, in principle, explains what is happening on Russian territory now.

*The Makhnovshchina was a mass movement to establish anarcho-communism in southern and eastern Ukraine during the Ukrainian War of Independence of 1917–1921

