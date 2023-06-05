Lukashists Preparing For ‘Belgorod Scenario’ In Homel Region?

Unusual exercises have started in the region.

5.06.2023

On June 5, inter-agency anti-terrorist exercises involving representatives of law enforcement agencies began in Homel region, reports Homelskaya Prauda. https://gp.by/novosti/obshchestvo/news269853.html

The exercise will last until June 7. Their task is to prepare the competent government agencies and other organizations to “carry out tasks to suppress the activities of terrorist organizations and illegal armed formations”.

Military hardware will be involved in the exercise. Traffic restrictions may be imposed.

The reason for the drills might have been the successful raids by Russian volunteers in Belgorod Region.

Ukrainian politician and former Verkhovna Rada MP Boryslav Bereza said in an interview to Charter97.org that similar raids could take place in Belarus.

