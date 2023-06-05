LinkedIn is still allowing itself to be infiltrated by kremtrolls

This is an important platform. Yet it is still not doing due diligence on its membership.

Whilst highly respected pro-Ukraine commentators are banned, the kremkrappers flourish. Maryna Chekh is currently enduring her third ban. Her friends try to act as a conduit for her.

The following Moscow-controlled account offers some insight into current thinking in the cauldron of devilry:

Kees Kramer

President of the Black Sea Business Club

June 4

LIST OF FAILS FOR THE WEST DUE TO THE UKRAINE PROXY WAR

The minute that the US stole Russia’s 300 billion dollars in foreign reserves and demanded that every nation pay homage to Zelensky and hate Vladimir Putin, a chain reaction began:

•The US surrendered its death grip on possessing the world’s reserve currency which it has enjoyed since 1945.

•The US surrendered its Petrodollar agreement with Saudi Arabia and the GCC which it has enjoyed since 1971.

•Nations sold off their USD reserves and US Treasury bonds at a breakneck pace due to high US domestic inflation and interest rates.

•Nations moved away from the USD in favor of the Chinese Renminbi, Indian Rupee, Russian Ruble, digital currencies, and their native currencies.

•The US through its economic sanctions on Russia, destabilized its own debt ridden economy.

•Under the most severe sanctions in world history, Russia’s economy performed admirably, while banks failed in the US and the US Treasury ran out of money. The US government is straddled with a debt ceiling crisis, a 5% inflation rate, and 120.47% debt to GDP ratio. Russia’s debt to GDP ratio is 19.43% and inflation rate is 2.3%.

•The European Union destabilized its collective debt ridden/high inflation economy and starved itself of energy resources by joining the Russophobia sanctions. Mega industries closed all across Europe.

•NATO and other Western Pacific drag along nations drained their economic coffers by funding the proxy war.

•China and Russia began working together as near allies.

•The harassment of India to join the West failed and India stood strong in its position of neutrality.

•Because of the world’s rejection of the Biden regime’s arrogant and demanding foreign policy, China, assumed the position as the global political leader with India not far behind.

•The collective West isolated itself instead of isolating Russia. The majority of Global South nations sided with Russia.

•China negotiated a restoration of normalized relations between age old enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran.

•Because of the China brokered restoration of Saudi-Iranian ties, Saudi Arabia re-engaged with Syria.

•Because of the China brokered restoration of Saudi-Iranian ties, Turkey re-engaged with Syria.

•Because of the China brokered restoration of Saudi-Iranian ties, Syria was allowed back into the Arab League.

•Because of the China brokered restoration of Saudi-Iranian ties, the proxy war in Yemen and Syria will end, and Iraq and Lebanon will be stabilized.

All of these reactions can be traced back to (1) action, the US led proxy war in Ukraine. Many of these reactions will never go back to where they were. In just 2 1/2 short years, the Biden regime has destroyed 77 years of unseen privilege, global leadership, and unipolar hegemony for the United States of America. Was a high-heel wearing tyrant with a bad coke habit in Ukraine REALLY worth it?

(Ray J Politics on Twitter)

Reply from Jan Siebenga:

Just in case there was any doubt as to where this scum’s loyalties are, here is another post from June 4 from the same shill :

“My personal estimation is that Colonel Douglas Macgregor will be again President Trump’s National Security Advisor, God willing.”

Macgregor is 100% putlerite trash.

