John Sweeney on His ‘Tense’ New Documentary ‘Eastern Front’

https://www.kyivpost.com/videos/17844
2 comments
I wondered why John’s brilliant despatches had disappeared.
It turned out that he was making what surely will be a key component of the evidence of genocide and atrocities by the most foul swamp creatures ever to breath oxygen.
PutinaZi HQ is claiming to have massacred Ukrainian troops.
God willing, it will turn out to be garbage. :-
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12158665/Russia-claims-Ukraine-begun-large-scale-counter-offensive-following-Putins-invasion.html