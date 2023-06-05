Girkin: Wagner Fighters To Head To Moscow

The war criminal believes the mercenaries are out of control.

Russian war criminal Igor Girkin believes that Wagner PMC fighters may go to the Belgorod region without an order from the Defense Ministry. In his opinion, a march towards Moscow may happen later.

“Yes, I just see it – the Wagner Corps move in columns to the Belgorod region, ignoring the orders of the Russian Defense Ministry… On the way capturing warehouses with shells (without them “it is useless to come”),” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Girkin also adds that Wagner’s PMC fighters may also go to Moscow after that, but they will not risk heading to Chechnya.

