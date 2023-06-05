Freedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

5 JUNE 2023

The Freedom of Russia Legion has reported the destruction of two Russian tanks and other equipment using drones at night in the Shebekino district in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Legion on Telegram

Details: Volunteers report that 2 tanks, a BMP-3 (infantry fighting vehicle) and a BRDM (armoured reconnaissance vehicle) were destroyed with drones in the Shebekino checkpoint area.

Quote: “We are moving forward until the complete destruction of the regime. Russia will be free.”

