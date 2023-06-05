“Everything is going to hell”: the former deputy of the State Duma talked about a serious problem of the central government of the Russian Federation

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk21:20, 06/05/23

The Russian government can no longer advance in Ukraine, the politician believes.

In the Russian Federation, the central government is weakening, the fabric of statehood is unraveling.

Because of this, internal critics are beginning to raise their heads, former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Russian oppositionist Ilya Ponomarev told on the “FreeDom” broadcast . “Now (the pro-Ukrainian statements of the first deputy head of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS affairs, Konstantin Zatulin – Ed.) is rather an illustration of the fact that the central government is weakening, spreading, that everything is going to hell. And that is why all internal critics are starting to raise their heads in order to to play his own game in this muddy water…” – said the politician.

In his opinion, this is just the beginning. “This fabric of statehood is unraveling, there is no fist that they can squeeze and hit. They cannot protect the territory or advance in Ukraine…” – said the ex-deputy.

Ponomaryov believes that the Russian authorities within their state cannot intimidate their opponents.

