They crossed the roads and opened fire: Prigozhin said that the “Wagnerians” entered into battle with the soldiers of the Russian Federation

The mercenaries accuse the Russian servicemen of shelling.

The head of the Russian private military company “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin published a report in which servicemen of the Russian army are accused of mining roads and firing on mercenaries.

The document published in his Telegram channel states that the incident between the occupiers took place on May 17. The mercenaries told him that they had noticed in the area of ​​Opytny and Ozaryanivka groups of the Ministry of Defense mining the roads in the rear area of ​​the Wagnerites.

“On this day, a group of sappers of the 1st ISR went on an engineering reconnaissance of the indicated section of roads. We discovered landmines in the form of a large number of plastids, anti-tank mines and artillery shells, installed in a controlled version and brought to the positions of the Ministry of Defense. After a preliminary inspection of the mine sites, the groups proceeded to demining the roads, but were forced to stop the work as they were opened fire from small arms from the positions of the Ministry of Defense in the Semihirya region around 3:40 p.m.,” the report says.

According to the document, “URAL” was damaged during the shelling, the mercenaries “took appropriate measures to eliminate the aggression and detention.” “They turned out to be servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The senior officer of this group was the officer of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the commander of the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade, lieutenant colonel of military unit 13647, who was in a state of alcohol intoxication,” the document says.

Prigozhin’s conflict with the Ministry of Defense

It will be recalled that on June 2, Prigozhin announced that he allegedly withdrew almost 99% of his mercenaries from the Ukrainian Bakhmut, handing over the positions to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to him, they discovered that the roads were mined by charges of the so-called “Snakes of Horynich” and anti-tank mines .

Then Prigozhin said that the performers “point their finger up.” He is convinced that it should have become a “public humiliation” for the “Wagnerians”.

