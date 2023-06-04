Veronika Prokhorenko05:20, 04.06.23

This was stated by a member of the Russian State Duma.

Deputy of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Zatulin shocked the Russian audience with the statement that there is a future in Ukraine under the current President Volodymyr Zelenskyi .

On the air on rosTV, he noted that within the framework of its “SVO” (special military operation), Russia did not achieve any goal: “Denazification, demilitarization, neutrality of Ukraine and the protection of the residents of the LPR and DPR.” Which of these points did we achieve result? By none. Moreover, some of them have ceased to have any meaning,” he pointed out.

Zatulin explained what he was talking about Ukraine’s neutrality. In his opinion, Zelenskyi will be able to preserve Ukrainian statehood, as Russia lacks the strength to prevent it.

“Will Ukraine under the leadership of Zelenskyi or his successors continue to exist, due to what is happening, or not? It will remain, I can tell you! It will remain! Because the forces to overcome it, with the support that appears, are not really enough . In my opinion, the leadership of our country does not speak about it one more time, and it is right. But, in essence, it makes it clear that it is aware of this,” Zatulin emphasized.

